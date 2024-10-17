The best pizza in El Paso, according to diners

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- ABC-7 has compiled a list of the best pizza in El Paso, according to ratings by El Pasoans.

The ratings were all posted on publicly on Yelp.

Pizza

"When I was a kid in the early 80s, 1981 or so, my father used to order from Pizza Pros. Back then they were all over the place. It was the best pizza in the whole world. I moved away around mid-80s. When I moved back in 1993, I discovered Pizza Pros was no more. And then about 4 years ago I found this place. And it's the same style and taste!!!!!! God loves me! Even the wife likes it and she hates everything. (See my previous reviews for more on my wife.) The sad thing is that we live in the Westside. But anytime I'm in the NE I stop and get a meat lovers and a pepperoni. If you like pizza, this is the place." Louis L.

Pizza, Food Delivery Services

"Ordered the Denver pizza! Had a wide variety of options & vegan options as well. Overall I'd give this spot a try over any other pizza place in town." Alberto L.

Pizza

"Something about some JVs just hits different. My favorite pizza in town. Gotta try it if you never have!" Anthony T.

Pizza, New American, Beer, Wine & Spirits

"Can't believe I just discovered this place. Humo woodfire oven kitchen on the east side is amazing!!! We were looking for a place for a beer and charcuterie board for a lite dinner and this place caught our eye. Amazing service as soon as you enter. Inviting atmosphere and relaxing music selection. What a menu. They cover all cravings. We decided to order the charcuterie board and a carnivore pizza. AMAZING!!! BEST PIZZA IN EL PASO!! There I said it. Don't believe me Try for yourself. Can't wait to go back and go through the entire menu." Robert M.

Chicken Wings, Pizza, Salad

"We came based on yelp review. Little bar. Expected average bar food. OMG! The wings are delicious!! Perfectly fried & seasoned. Had honey hot and lemon pepper. YUMMY! Also had the BEST PIZZA on earth. WOW. Absolutely delicious. You must come eat here! And reasonably priced! LOVED IT. No pics. And I judge after I eat." Laura A.

Pizza

"Ok I thought Grimaldi's was good. This pizza is better. It is the best pizza in all of El Paso. You will not regret it. Trust me, it's that good." Ricardo R.

Pizza, Salad, Chicken Wings

"Good fresh pizza, always delicious, great service, quick, friendly service. This is our favorite pizza , remi ds of that Pizza Pro's pizza." Rick M.

Pizza, Chicken Wings