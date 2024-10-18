El Paso contractor pleads guilty to wage theft

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- El Paso contractor Joseph Arroyos pleaded guilty to multiple criminal charges connected with his failure to pay his workers and subcontractors.

The El Paso County Attorney's Office says that Arroyos pleaded guilty on October 7, 2024 to eight counts of Theft of Services and Theft of Property. He received a five year prison sentence.

The County Attorney's Office says Arroyos' crimes caused $105,500.30 in financial impacts, including $15,400 in wage theft.

“These cases are a crucial step in our efforts to combat wage theft in El Paso,” said El Paso County Attorney Christina Sanchez. “We have launched a new program to aggressively prosecute wage theft cases, holding unscrupulous employers accountable for failing to pay workers. We will continue to fight for the rights of employees and subcontractors in our community.”

The County Attorney's Office recently made an announcement that it would start focusing on prosecuting wage theft cases.

"In one of the cases, Arroyos sub-contracted Margarito Reyes and Richard Rodriguez to build a concrete wall around a cemetery, but despite being paid in full by the client, he failed to pay the subcontractors for their labor and materials."

Other cases involved installation, roofing, and cinderblock wall projects that subcontractors were allegedly never paid for.

"These hard-working individuals were cheated out of their rightful earnings by someone who profited from their labor," said Sanchez. “Wage theft is a serious offense that affects the livelihoods of working families. Our office will continue to hold employers accountable for taking advantage of workers in our community."

The County Attorney's Office says that if you or anyone you know has been the victim of wage theft, provide information to the office or to law enforcement. The County Attorney's Office can be reached at (915) 273-3249.