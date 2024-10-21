New hearings scheduled in Walmart shooting case, dueling motions on evidence and discovery

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Two new hearings have been scheduled in the State of Texas case against the federally convicted 2019 Walmart shooter.

Court records show that a Motion for Discovery was scheduled for Oct. 31 in Judge Sam Medrano's 409th District Court in the case of State of Texas vs Patrick Wood Crusius.

Court documents obtained by ABC-7 reveal that the defense submitted several motions, including a motion to have a 'special master for discovery' appointed due to alleged misconduct by the prosecution and asking for sanctions against the prosecutions stemming from claims of 274 individual violations of Crusius' rights.

Another hearing has been scheduled for this Thursday as a Motion for Continuance. ABC-7 news partners El Paso Matters report that the prosecution has made motions asking for for more time before the discovery motion is considered to investigate potential improper communications between the judge and defense lawyers.