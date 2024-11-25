Skip to Content
City of El Paso to hold community meeting for traffic concerns in Enchanted Springs neighborhood

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The City of El Paso will hold a community meeting on Monday, November 25, regarding traffic concerns in the Enchanted Springs neighborhood located in West El Paso.

The community meeting will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Westside Regional Command Center, located at 4801 Osborne.

City staff and law enforcement representatives will be present during the community meeting to listen to neighbors and attempt to find solutions to the traffic problems experienced in the area.

ABC-7 had previously reported neighbors in the area had expressed concern with the current traffic situation due to the high number of vehicles traveling through the residential area because of closures related to the I-10 Widening West project.

Tony Gutierrez

