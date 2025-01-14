Skip to Content
El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food FARMacy receives $30,000 from El Paso health

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA)-- Today El Paso Health will present a check to the El Pasoans fighting Hunger food Bank to help with their Food FARMacy. The FARMacy works with physicians and dietitians to educate patients on the importance for having a healthy balanced diet.

Food Containing high levels of sugar, salt and fats can wreak havoc on one's body. El Pasoans fighting Hunger spokesperson says they currently serve about 300 patients a month and they are looking to expand their network with physicians to serve more patients.

