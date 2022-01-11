

Epccedu // Wikimedia Commons

Where people in El Paso are moving to most

Stacker compiled a list of where people in El Paso, TX Metro Area are moving to the most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to the metro from El Paso between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.

PhotosByMahin // Pixabay

#50. Detroit-Warren-Dearborn, MI Metro Area

– Migration to Detroit in 2015-2019: 179

– Migration from Detroit to El Paso: 278 (#64 most common destination from Detroit)

– Net migration: 99 to El Paso



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#49. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH Metro Area

– Migration to Boston in 2015-2019: 182

– Migration from Boston to El Paso: 122 (#120 most common destination from Boston)

– Net migration: 60 to Boston



SD Dirk // Flickr

#48. San Diego-Chula Vista-Carlsbad, CA Metro Area

– Migration to San Diego in 2015-2019: 186

– Migration from San Diego to El Paso: 728 (#39 most common destination from San Diego)

– Net migration: 542 to El Paso



Brandonrush // Wikicommons

#47. Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers, AR Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 188

– Migration from Fayetteville to El Paso: 13 (#125 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 175 to Fayetteville



Drobinson // Wikimedia Commons

#46. Enid, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Enid in 2015-2019: 190

– Migration from Enid to El Paso: 0

– Net migration: 190 to Enid

Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#45. Lafayette, LA Metro Area

– Migration to Lafayette in 2015-2019: 192

– Migration from Lafayette to El Paso: 0

– Net migration: 192 to Lafayette



Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#44. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area

– Migration to Virginia Beach in 2015-2019: 196

– Migration from Virginia Beach to El Paso: 67 (#157 most common destination from Virginia Beach)

– Net migration: 129 to Virginia Beach



Ron Cogswell//Wikicommons

#43. Richmond, VA Metro Area

– Migration to Richmond in 2015-2019: 200

– Migration from Richmond to El Paso: 214 (#38 most common destination from Richmond)

– Net migration: 14 to El Paso



AndrewAvitus // Wikicommons’

#42. Jacksonville, FL Metro Area

– Migration to Jacksonville in 2015-2019: 216

– Migration from Jacksonville to El Paso: 33 (#180 most common destination from Jacksonville)

– Net migration: 183 to Jacksonville



BusinessEditorUSA // Wikimedia Commons

#41. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charlotte in 2015-2019: 222

– Migration from Charlotte to El Paso: 46 (#173 most common destination from Charlotte)

– Net migration: 176 to Charlotte

Barbara Brannon//Flickr

#40. Abilene, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Abilene in 2015-2019: 223

– Migration from Abilene to El Paso: 60 (#28 most common destination from Abilene)

– Net migration: 163 to Abilene



f11photo // Shutterstock

#39. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area

– Migration to Nashville in 2015-2019: 236

– Migration from Nashville to El Paso: 11 (#239 most common destination from Nashville)

– Net migration: 225 to Nashville



GeorgeNeedham // Flickr

#38. Sierra Vista-Douglas, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Sierra Vista in 2015-2019: 240

– Migration from Sierra Vista to El Paso: 306 (#6 most common destination from Sierra Vista)

– Net migration: 66 to El Paso



spablab // Flickr

#37. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA Metro Area

– Migration to Providence in 2015-2019: 252

– Migration from Providence to El Paso: 17 (#145 most common destination from Providence)

– Net migration: 235 to Providence



Tricia Daniel // Shutterstock

#36. College Station-Bryan, TX Metro Area

– Migration to College Station in 2015-2019: 270

– Migration from College Station to El Paso: 0

– Net migration: 270 to College Station

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#35. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN Metro Area

– Migration to Indianapolis in 2015-2019: 276

– Migration from Indianapolis to El Paso: 12 (#231 most common destination from Indianapolis)

– Net migration: 264 to Indianapolis



Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock

#34. Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC Metro Area

– Migration to Augusta in 2015-2019: 310

– Migration from Augusta to El Paso: 19 (#119 most common destination from Augusta)

– Net migration: 291 to Augusta



Robert Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#33. Colorado Springs, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Colorado Springs in 2015-2019: 315

– Migration from Colorado Springs to El Paso: 403 (#26 most common destination from Colorado Springs)

– Net migration: 88 to El Paso



WillHuebie // Shutterstock

#32. Lawton, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Lawton in 2015-2019: 318

– Migration from Lawton to El Paso: 461 (#3 most common destination from Lawton)

– Net migration: 143 to El Paso



Zereshk // Wikimedia

#31. Tucson, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Tucson in 2015-2019: 325

– Migration from Tucson to El Paso: 189 (#43 most common destination from Tucson)

– Net migration: 136 to Tucson

Wikimedia

#30. Oklahoma City, OK Metro Area

– Migration to Oklahoma City in 2015-2019: 335

– Migration from Oklahoma City to El Paso: 143 (#55 most common destination from Oklahoma City)

– Net migration: 192 to Oklahoma City



Famartin // Wikicommons

#29. Baltimore-Columbia-Towson, MD Metro Area

– Migration to Baltimore in 2015-2019: 342

– Migration from Baltimore to El Paso: 83 (#130 most common destination from Baltimore)

– Net migration: 259 to Baltimore



King of Hearts // Wikimedia

#28. New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA Metro Area

– Migration to New York in 2015-2019: 346

– Migration from New York to El Paso: 407 (#132 most common destination from New York)

– Net migration: 61 to El Paso



PghPhxNfk // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Columbus, GA-AL Metro Area

– Migration to Columbus in 2015-2019: 350

– Migration from Columbus to El Paso: 321 (#16 most common destination from Columbus)

– Net migration: 29 to Columbus



Akhenaton06 // Wikicommons

#26. Columbia, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Columbia in 2015-2019: 350

– Migration from Columbia to El Paso: 379 (#19 most common destination from Columbia)

– Net migration: 29 to El Paso

f11photo // Shutterstock

#25. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD Metro Area

– Migration to Philadelphia in 2015-2019: 423

– Migration from Philadelphia to El Paso: 107 (#151 most common destination from Philadelphia)

– Net migration: 316 to Philadelphia



Kristin Nador // Flickr

#24. Wichita, KS Metro Area

– Migration to Wichita in 2015-2019: 431

– Migration from Wichita to El Paso: 193 (#22 most common destination from Wichita)

– Net migration: 238 to Wichita



Christopher & Amy Esposito // Wikicommons

#23. Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI Metro Area

– Migration to Chicago in 2015-2019: 448

– Migration from Chicago to El Paso: 927 (#64 most common destination from Chicago)

– Net migration: 479 to El Paso



Larry D. Moore // Wikicommons

#22. Corpus Christi, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Corpus Christi in 2015-2019: 453

– Migration from Corpus Christi to El Paso: 17 (#79 most common destination from Corpus Christi)

– Net migration: 436 to Corpus Christi



Edmund Garman // Flickr

#21. Urban Honolulu, HI Metro Area

– Migration to Urban Honolulu in 2015-2019: 458

– Migration from Urban Honolulu to El Paso: 470 (#26 most common destination from Urban Honolulu)

– Net migration: 12 to El Paso

SG Arts // Shutterstock

#20. Midland, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Midland in 2015-2019: 460

– Migration from Midland to El Paso: 416 (#5 most common destination from Midland)

– Net migration: 44 to Midland



Keizers // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA Metro Area

– Migration to Atlanta in 2015-2019: 460

– Migration from Atlanta to El Paso: 485 (#83 most common destination from Atlanta)

– Net migration: 25 to El Paso



Paul Leiby // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Allentown-Bethlehem-Easton, PA-NJ Metro Area

– Migration to Allentown in 2015-2019: 462

– Migration from Allentown to El Paso: 0

– Net migration: 462 to Allentown



Elred // Wikimedia Commons

#17. Lubbock, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Lubbock in 2015-2019: 491

– Migration from Lubbock to El Paso: 446 (#6 most common destination from Lubbock)

– Net migration: 45 to Lubbock



Bob Jagendorf // Wikimedia Commons

#16. Clarksville, TN-KY Metro Area

– Migration to Clarksville in 2015-2019: 494

– Migration from Clarksville to El Paso: 288 (#19 most common destination from Clarksville)

– Net migration: 206 to Clarksville

Rusalkin Dmytro // Shutterstock

#15. Odessa, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Odessa in 2015-2019: 538

– Migration from Odessa to El Paso: 1,176 (#2 most common destination from Odessa)

– Net migration: 638 to El Paso



M.Bucka // Wikimedia Commons

#14. Albuquerque, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Albuquerque in 2015-2019: 546

– Migration from Albuquerque to El Paso: 503 (#12 most common destination from Albuquerque)

– Net migration: 43 to Albuquerque



f11photo // Shutterstock

#13. Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area

– Migration to Denver in 2015-2019: 555

– Migration from Denver to El Paso: 445 (#51 most common destination from Denver)

– Net migration: 110 to Denver



Ken L. // Flickr

#12. Charleston-North Charleston, SC Metro Area

– Migration to Charleston in 2015-2019: 689

– Migration from Charleston to El Paso: 62 (#83 most common destination from Charleston)

– Net migration: 627 to Charleston



davidwilson1949 // Flickr

#11. Fayetteville, NC Metro Area

– Migration to Fayetteville in 2015-2019: 690

– Migration from Fayetteville to El Paso: 600 (#15 most common destination from Fayetteville)

– Net migration: 90 to Fayetteville

Andrew Bossi // Wikimedia

#10. Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area

– Migration to Washington in 2015-2019: 703

– Migration from Washington to El Paso: 773 (#66 most common destination from Washington)

– Net migration: 70 to El Paso



Public Domain

#9. Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA Metro Area

– Migration to Seattle in 2015-2019: 706

– Migration from Seattle to El Paso: 358 (#68 most common destination from Seattle)

– Net migration: 348 to Seattle



DPPed// Wikimedia

#8. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ Metro Area

– Migration to Phoenix in 2015-2019: 858

– Migration from Phoenix to El Paso: 890 (#31 most common destination from Phoenix)

– Net migration: 32 to El Paso



Billy Hathorn // Wikimedia

#7. Killeen-Temple, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Killeen in 2015-2019: 983

– Migration from Killeen to El Paso: 399 (#20 most common destination from Killeen)

– Net migration: 584 to Killeen



BDS2006 // Wikimedia

#6. Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA Metro Area

– Migration to Los Angeles in 2015-2019: 991

– Migration from Los Angeles to El Paso: 737 (#69 most common destination from Los Angeles)

– Net migration: 254 to Los Angeles

Pixabay

#5. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Austin in 2015-2019: 1,426

– Migration from Austin to El Paso: 594 (#28 most common destination from Austin)

– Net migration: 832 to Austin



Pixabay

#4. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX Metro Area

– Migration to San Antonio in 2015-2019: 2,236

– Migration from San Antonio to El Paso: 1,663 (#7 most common destination from San Antonio)

– Net migration: 573 to San Antonio



Alan Botting // Wikimedia Commons

#3. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Dallas in 2015-2019: 2,297

– Migration from Dallas to El Paso: 2,074 (#22 most common destination from Dallas)

– Net migration: 223 to Dallas



skeeze // Pixabay

#2. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX Metro Area

– Migration to Houston in 2015-2019: 2,388

– Migration from Houston to El Paso: 969 (#33 most common destination from Houston)

– Net migration: 1,419 to Houston



Public Domain

#1. Las Cruces, NM Metro Area

– Migration to Las Cruces in 2015-2019: 2,587

– Migration from Las Cruces to El Paso: 2,257 (#1 most common destination from Las Cruces)

– Net migration: 330 to Las Cruces

