Highest-paying business jobs in El Paso
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in El Paso, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
#23. Tax preparers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $33,250
– #256 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 210
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
#22. Credit counselors
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $36,120
– #130 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– Employment: 31,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)
— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)
#21. Meeting, convention, and event planners
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $40,180
– #316 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 100
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,850
– Employment: 98,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)
#20. Labor relations specialists
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $48,380
– #196 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 30
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
#19. Fundraisers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $49,870
– #291 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 70
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)
#17 (tie). Market research analysts and marketing specialists
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $50,250
– #500 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 620
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
#17 (tie). Training and development specialists
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $50,250
– #458 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 630
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)
#16. Loan officers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $53,190
– #504 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 470
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#15. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $53,370
– #368 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 250
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#14. Human resources specialists
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $55,060
– #443 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,100
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
#13. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $55,780
– #230 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 140
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 87,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)
#12. Financial risk specialists
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $56,030
– #113 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 40
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,610
– Employment: 54,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)
#11. Cost estimators
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $56,820
– #478 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 400
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
#10. Credit analysts
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $57,370
– #222 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 60
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
#9. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $57,500
– #93 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 50
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)
#8. Budget analysts
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $67,010
– #168 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 120
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#7. Logisticians
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $70,340
– #231 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 280
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
#6. Financial and investment analysts
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $70,630
– #338 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 260
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#5. Accountants and auditors
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $71,020
– #296 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,630
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
#4. Project management specialists
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $72,820
– #460 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,170
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#3. Compliance officers
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $75,190
– #92 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,910
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
#2. Management analysts
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $77,830
– #404 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 360
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#1. Personal financial advisors
El Paso, TX
– Annual mean salary: $87,750
– #357 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 200
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)