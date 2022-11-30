

Highest-paying business jobs in El Paso

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in El Paso, TX metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.

#23. Tax preparers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $33,250

– #256 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 210

National

– Annual mean salary: $51,080

– Employment: 83,190

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)

— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)



#22. Credit counselors

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $36,120

– #130 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $50,430

– Employment: 31,230

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)

— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)



#21. Meeting, convention, and event planners

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $40,180

– #316 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 100

National

– Annual mean salary: $57,850

– Employment: 98,150

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)



#20. Labor relations specialists

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $48,380

– #196 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 30

National

– Annual mean salary: $77,070

– Employment: 63,810

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)



#19. Fundraisers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $49,870

– #291 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,870

– Employment: 82,080

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)

— Salinas, CA ($83,760)

#17 (tie). Market research analysts and marketing specialists

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $50,250

– #500 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 620

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,080

– Employment: 727,540

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)



#17 (tie). Training and development specialists

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $50,250

– #458 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,620

– Employment: 336,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($111,580)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)

— Decatur, AL ($94,650)



#16. Loan officers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $53,190

– #504 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 470

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,570

– Employment: 340,170

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)

— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)

— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)



#15. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $53,370

– #368 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,960

– Employment: 278,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)

— Salinas, CA ($90,800)



#14. Human resources specialists

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $55,060

– #443 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,100

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,720

– Employment: 740,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)

#13. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $55,780

– #230 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,810

– Employment: 87,750

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)



#12. Financial risk specialists

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,030

– #113 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 40

National

– Annual mean salary: $110,610

– Employment: 54,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)



#11. Cost estimators

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $56,820

– #478 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 400

National

– Annual mean salary: $73,740

– Employment: 208,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)



#10. Credit analysts

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,370

– #222 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,030

– Employment: 68,770

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)

— Danbury, CT ($121,560)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)



#9. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $57,500

– #93 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 50

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,200

– Employment: 52,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)

— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)

#8. Budget analysts

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $67,010

– #168 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 120

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,240

– Employment: 47,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)

— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)



#7. Logisticians

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,340

– #231 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 280

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,230

– Employment: 189,320

– Metros with highest average pay:

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)

— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)



#6. Financial and investment analysts

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $70,630

– #338 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $103,020

– Employment: 291,880

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)



#5. Accountants and auditors

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $71,020

– #296 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,630

National

– Annual mean salary: $83,980

– Employment: 1,318,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)



#4. Project management specialists

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $72,820

– #460 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,420

– Employment: 743,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)

#3. Compliance officers

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $75,190

– #92 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,910

National

– Annual mean salary: $75,810

– Employment: 334,340

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)

— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)



#2. Management analysts

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $77,830

– #404 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 360

National

– Annual mean salary: $100,530

– Employment: 768,450

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($135,020)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)



#1. Personal financial advisors

El Paso, TX

– Annual mean salary: $87,750

– #357 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $119,960

– Employment: 263,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)

— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)