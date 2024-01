Photo Illustration by Stacker // Canva

Highest-rated restaurants in El Paso by diners

Humans are creatures of habit. We tend to stick to our morning routines, rewatch movies we’ve seen time and time again, and hit up the same tried-and-true restaurants when going out for a meal. In fact, 35% of Americans said they rarely, if ever, try a new restaurant they haven’t been to before, and 5% say they never do, according to a survey of more than 2,600 diners from TouchBistro.

But those numbers look quite different when you focus on younger generations—56% of Gen Zers and 47% of millennials in the U.S. say they visit new restaurants once a month or more. When it comes to deciding which new restaurant to try, younger generations are also more likely to rely on online reviews, through sites like Yelp or Google or from social media. The TouchBistro survey found that 71% of Gen Zers and 72% of millennials have opted to try a new restaurant solely because of favorable reviews online.

Some of the best restaurants in your neck of the woods might be those established spots that customers have been visiting for decades, but some may be brand new. More than 10,000 new restaurants opened in 2023, up 5.7% from 2022, according to a report from BentoBox. The states that saw the most new restaurants open up in 2023 were Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania, but new locales are popping up all over the U.S.

To help you determine which spots—both new and long-standing—to try out, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in El Paso, according to Yelp reviews from diners as of January 2024. Only restaurants with at least 20 reviews were considered. Read on to find some inspiration for the next time you dine out.

Note: The photos in this article are stock images and do not necessarily reflect each restaurant listed.



#30. JV’s Pizza

– Rating: 4.5/5 (37 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2000 North Lee Trevino Drive Ste A El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Pizza

#29. Alamo Drafthouse Cinema East El Paso

– Rating: 4.5/5 (30 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 12351 Pellicano Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Cinema, Dinner Theater, Bars

#28. El Jacalito Restaurante

– Rating: 4.5/5 (70 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2130 Myrtle Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch

#27. Road Runner Pizza

– Rating: 4.5/5 (26 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5300 Doniphan Drive Ste 24 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Pizza, Chicken Wings

#26. Paseo Del Sol

– Rating: 4.5/5 (29 reviews)

– Address: 4201 Alabama St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch

#25. El Doggy Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5/5 (64 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1841 North Zaragoza Road Ste 304 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Hot Dogs, Burgers

#24. Su-Casa Restaurant

– Rating: 4.5/5 (43 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2030 East Yandell Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

#23. Casa Cafetzin Coffee Roasters

– Rating: 4.5/5 (38 reviews)

– Address: 4111 North Mesa St. Ste 1 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Cafes

#22. Tasty Kabob

– Rating: 4.5/5 (180 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6110 North Mesa St. Ste D El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Persian/Iranian

#21. Dia De Los Pescados

– Rating: 4.5/5 (69 reviews)

– Address: 1491 Lee Trevino Ste B El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Food Trucks, Seafood, Tacos

#20. The Junction Brunch House

– Rating: 4.5/5 (69 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3001 Pershing Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Breakfast & Brunch, Coffee & Tea

#19. El Toro Bronco

– Rating: 4.5/5 (62 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3825 North Piedras St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

#18. El Girasol Mexican Kitchen

– Rating: 4.5/5 (22 reviews)

– Address: 7500 North Mesa Ste 312 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

#17. Hallelujah! BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (27 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 130 A North Cotton St. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Caterers, Barbeque

#16. Maracas y Sabor

– Rating: 4.5/5 (122 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 900 Talbot Ave. Ste I El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Sandwiches, Puerto Rican, Cuban

#15. La Hacienda Del Amigo

– Rating: 4.5/5 (53 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 207 Stock Yard Drive El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Cheesesteaks

#14. Mariscos Central

– Rating: 4.5/5 (33 reviews)

– Address: 3214 Alameda Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Seafood

#13. Aaajiji Tacos and Beer

– Rating: 4.5/5 (22 reviews)

– Address: 1730 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Tacos

#12. El Taquito

– Rating: 5.0/5 (426 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1422 Airway Blvd. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

#11. One Grub Community Diner

– Rating: 5.0/5 (48 reviews)

– Address: 901 Arizona Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Farmers Market, Vegan, Community Service/Non-Profit

#10. Lamezze

– Rating: 5.0/5 (37 reviews)

– Address: 210 North Stanton St. Ste 4 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mediterranean, Breakfast & Brunch

#9. Pho & Rolls

– Rating: 5.0/5 (41 reviews)

– Address: 7930 North Mesa St. Ste B14 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Vietnamese

#8. Podium Finish Sport Boutique & Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (21 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 921 Texas Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Bike Repair/Maintenance, Cafes, Sports Wear

#7. Buon Giorno Caffe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (129 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4727 Hondo Pass Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Italian

#6. Frontera Churros, Coffee, & Beer

– Rating: 5.0/5 (93 reviews)

– Address: 501 South Campbell St. Ste E1 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican, Breakfast & Brunch, Beer Bar

#5. Cassava

– Rating: 5.0/5 (25 reviews)

– Address: 1831 North Zaragoza Road Ste 115 El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Bakeries, Puerto Rican

#4. Urbano Food Group

– Rating: 5.0/5 (20 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 7400 Viscount Blvd. Ste LL El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Sandwiches, Caterers

#3. Mustard Seed Cafe

– Rating: 5.0/5 (22 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 201 East Sunset Road El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Cafes, Community Service/Non-Profit

#2. Ensenada Restaurant

– Rating: 5.0/5 (22 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 14281 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Mexican

#1. 4tacos 4tacos 4tacos

– Rating: 5.0/5 (34 reviews)

– Address: 9841 Montana Ave. El Paso, Texas

– Categories: Tacos, Food Trucks

This story features data reporting by Karim Noorani, writing by Jaimie Etkin, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 331 metros.