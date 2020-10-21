‘Poor oral health can really lead to the exacerbation of any kind of disease you have’; tips from El Paso expert on maintaining oral health

Interviews

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- October is Dental Hygiene Month, and the Dean of the Hunt School of Dental Medicine at TTUHSC El Paso says it's vital to keep up with your oral health.

"Poor oral health can really lead to the exacerbation of any kind of disease you have," Dr. Richard Black said. This can include diabetes and cancer. During October, there can be more sweets and candies around that can negatively impact your oral health.

Dr. Black joined ABC-7 at Noon to discuss the importance of taking care of your teeth and how you can ensure good oral health.