Pediatric expert weighs in on in-person learning

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- More students are returning to classrooms across the Borderland. Some families are still weighing the tough choice between virtual and in-person learning.

"It's a matter of weighing the risk versus the benefit," said Dr. Glenn Fennelly, Chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso. "We have to balance children's educational needs with their health and their welfare."

"The mask needs to be worn all the time," he added.

