4,000 including ABC-7 lose power in storms; Las Cruces hard hit

Local News

EL PASO, Texas — Around 4,000 El Paso Electric customers lost power Friday evening amidst severe thunderstorms rolling through the region.

ABC-7’s studios in west El Paso were among those business and homes that lost power. As a result, KVIA was off the air for time until a backup generator could kick-in.

The scattered power outages in the region spread from west El Paso up along I-10 through Anthony and onward to Las Cruces, which utility officials said was the top area impacted.

An EPE spokesman said high winds were the likely cause of many of the outages.

There was no estimation as to when electrical service would resume for all those affected, but the company tweeted that "crews continue to work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible."