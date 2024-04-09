Skip to Content
The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso and Hearts to be Healed Art Exhibit 

El Paso, TX (KVIA)-The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso and Hearts to be Healed will host an art exhibit showcasing the works of local artists. A Heart Sculpture donated by the Corazon de Niño Foundation will be unveiled at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso with a ribbon cutting.

The event is scheduled for Wednesday, April 10, 2024, coinciding with Wine Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. It will be held at The Outlet Shoppes at El Paso, adjacent to Keg n Brew in the food court, and accompanied by a live music performance by Jezzika Sax.

This event is not just an opportunity to appreciate art but also a chance to make a difference. It's free and open to the public, and every artwork sold will contribute to the noble cause of the Hearts to be Healed Foundation, inspiring hope and healing in our community.

