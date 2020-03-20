1st confirmed case of coronovirus reported involving Fort Bliss soldier

Military

FORT BLISS, Texas -- William Beaumont Army Medical Center on Friday night confirmed a soldier from Fort Bliss has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This is the first confirmed case of the virus at the Army installation, although six other cases have already occurred within El Paso.

Officials said the infected soldier was assigned to the 77th Human Resources Company, an Army Reserve unit from New York City, and recently reported for training on Fort Bliss.

The sick soldier was in isolation at Fort Bliss, officials indicated.