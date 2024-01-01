Gold Star Gamers offers hope and healing to families who lost a military parent

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- 17-year-old Ryan Jabot says he was devastated after his father lost his battle to PTSD four years ago.

"It's been pretty rough," says Jabot, "but playing video games has helped get through that and meeting people who have the same thing, playing video games and same passions, it helps a lot."

Gold Star Games mission is to help kids who have suffered the loss of a military parent.

They offer competitive gaming as a way to find hope and healing and as a way for families to connect and support each other.

"The kids have a great time getting to spend time together," says Jessica Jabot. "Really connect with other gamers similar to their circumstance."

Gaming is a culture that is not only relevant to young people, but also to the military.

During deployments or times of separation, service members game with their family members and friends back home.

"Our family systems have evolved so fast in the last ten years, and finding relevant ways to engage kids is incredibly important," CEO of UKnightedXP Mitch Reed said.

Organizers say 16 Gold Star Children participated in this event and built lifelong friendships.