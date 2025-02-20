Skip to Content
Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff to visit Borderland Friday

Published 2:44 PM

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Charles Q. Brown, Jr. will visit Joint Task Force North in the Borderland Friday, February 21, 2025.

A spokesperson says that Gen. Brown will be visiting the area to see the efforts of military members supporting U.S. Customs and Border Protection activities along the border.

ABC-7 will be covering the visit and will bring you complete team coverage as it happens.

Emma Hoggard

