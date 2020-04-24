Las Cruces extends emergency until May 15; mayor allows for virtual meeting public comments

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The Las Cruces City Council voted on Friday to extend the city's emergency proclamation until at least May 15th.

Resolution No. 20-147 will also automatically extend the city's emergency proclamation with any extensions of Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham's stay-at-home order, city staff confirmed.

"No further action would be required of the City Council to continue the

extension of the term of the Emergency Proclamation," the resolution reads.

Councilors also approved Resolution No. 20-148, which creates a way for Las Cruces residents to submit public comment during the virtual meetings.

Attorney General Hector Balderas had this recommendation for virtual public meetings: "Members of the public should be afforded remote access, via livestream or other similar technology, if possible, or call-in number for listening by phone."

Instead, the city of Las Cruces will allow residents to email their input to the mayor and city clerk at: mayor@las-cruces.org and crivera@las-cruces.org.

According to the city, the mayor will read the emails out loud, but he "may limit" the number of emails he will consider during each meeting. The emails must comply with the city's social media policy (attached below).

Mayor Ken Miyagishima clarified to ABC-7 that he will not read emails that are profane or leak sensitive information about the city, but he will read public comment that is critical of city government.

According to the city, the mayor and city clerk will begin accepting public input via email on Friday.