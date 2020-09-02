Las Cruces installs cameras at Veterans Memorial Park after vandalism

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- After vandals caused thousands of dollars worth of damage at Veterans Memorial Park, the city of Las Cruces invested tens of thousands of dollars in added security.

"It's important that we honor our veterans," said Sonya Delgado, the director of the city's Parks and Recreation Department. "I was really taken aback when we had that vandalism."

Back in May 2018, police say two teenagers broke the glass in a Huey military helicopter on display and removed four letters from the Vietnam War Memorial that reads "Heroes Never Thanked."

Delgado told ABC-7 the city has invested tens of thousands of dollars in cameras to monitor the park and solar panels to power the electricity.

"Knowing that the lighting, the security lighting are going in has really given (veterans) that peace of mind," Delgado said. "I think they're going to be very pleased once that's all taken care of."