Las Cruces nursing home resident among state’s 6 new virus deaths; facility now has 7 fatalities

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A Las Cruces nursing home resident was among a half-dozen new coronavirus deaths in New Mexico reported on Saturday.

State health officials indicated the fatality toll from Covid-19 reached 53 in Doña Ana County and hit 847 across New Mexico.

The Las Cruces victim, a woman in her 90s with underlying conditions, was a resident at the Good Samaritan Society assisted living facility.

It was at least the seventh death to have occurred since late July involving residents at the Good Samaritan Society in Las Cruces, according to state records reviewed by ABC-7.

The six prior deaths involving residents at the Las Cruces facility include...

According to ABC-7 archives, the Good Samaritan Society was placed by health officials on July 4 to a list of dozens of assisted living facilities across New Mexico where case outbreaks were reported among residents and/or staff.

Based on state records, an ABC-7 count over the summer showed Good Samaritan among at least nine nursing homes in Las Cruces - and 10 total in Doña Ana County - where virus infections had occurred.

Meanwhile, there were 31 new virus cases reported in Doña Ana County on Saturday, as part of an additional 164 infections throughout New Mexico. The cumulative case counts now totaled 3,117 in Doña Ana County and 27,512 for the state.

