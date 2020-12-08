Skip to Content
Doña Ana County Commissioners vote to give themselves 15% pay raises on staggered basis

The Doña Ana County Commission during a meeting earlier this year.

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a 15% pay raise for their positions, which amounts to just over $5,000 annually, the county confirmed.

Four commissioners voted for the raise on Tuesday, but District 5 Commissioner Manuel Sanchez said he chose to abstain.

"I abstained from that item because I felt it was a possible conflict of interest," Sanchez told ABC-7. "I was the only one voting that would benefit directly as I and incoming commissioners receive this."

Commissioners currently make $33,990, according to data shared with ABC-7. The raises will be staggered over the next couple of years.

In January 2021, the salaries for districts two, four and five will increase to $39,106 per year, according to the county.

In January 2023, the salaries for districts one and three will then increase to $39,106.

  1. Otta be a law! Should be a universal law that disallows any and all persons in a position of authority to vote themselves a pay raise. U.S. Congress especially! This should be left to the voters.

