Doña Ana County Commissioners vote to give themselves 15% pay raises on staggered basis
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Doña Ana County Board of Commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a 15% pay raise for their positions, which amounts to just over $5,000 annually, the county confirmed.
Four commissioners voted for the raise on Tuesday, but District 5 Commissioner Manuel Sanchez said he chose to abstain.
"I abstained from that item because I felt it was a possible conflict of interest," Sanchez told ABC-7. "I was the only one voting that would benefit directly as I and incoming commissioners receive this."
Commissioners currently make $33,990, according to data shared with ABC-7. The raises will be staggered over the next couple of years.
In January 2021, the salaries for districts two, four and five will increase to $39,106 per year, according to the county.
In January 2023, the salaries for districts one and three will then increase to $39,106.
