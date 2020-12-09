‘Diamond in the rough’: Las Cruces man goes from sleeping in ditch to becoming appliance repairman

New Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A "diamond in the rough," that's how some are describing a Las Cruces man with no formal education who went from sleeping in a canal to becoming an appliance and electronics repairman.

Luis Almendariz, 62, was homeless several years ago. He said he could have fallen into drugs and alcohol but decided to choose a different route, especially after Gospel Rescue Mission of Las Cruces took him in.

Almendariz's positive attitude at the shelter was apparent. He soon worked his way throughout the shelter, washing dishes, working in the kitchen, even staffing the front desk.

His work brought him to Rock of Ages Thrift Store in south central Las Cruces. All proceeds from the store benefit the Gospel Rescue Mission. Almendariz now repairs and refurbishes electronics and appliances of all kind.

"It gives me joy to take something that doesn’t work and bring it back to life," he said.

“I got a really good break here. The opportunity is there if you want it. The money that the mission is going to get from selling this after I repaired it, the money will be used to help other people who come into the mission that need help and are in the same position I was.”

