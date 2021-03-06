Skip to Content
Teen catches 55-pound blue catfish at Elephant Butte

New Mexico Game & Fish
13-year-old Alonso Ordaz with his 55-pound blue catfish.

ELEPHANT BUTTE, New Mexico A New Mexico teen has caught a 55-pound blue catfish at Elephant Butte.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish says 13-year-old Alonso Ordaz caught the fish on Feb. 22.

The teen's father tells ABC affiliate KOAT they weighed the fish on their boat and it came in at 55 pounds. They were not able to weigh it on a state scale since they released it shortly thereafter.

Game and Fish department officials indicate this catch would potentially break the previous state record of 54.25 pounds.

According to Game & Fish's Facebook page, Alonso caught and released the catfish using cut bait shad with a Muddy River Catfishing Demon Dragon.

