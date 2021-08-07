Ex-mayor convicted in corruption case ordered to apologize

New Mexico

LAS VEGAS, N.M. (AP) — A former northern New Mexico mayor has been ordered to apologize to Las Vegas city officials and contractors as part of her sentence in a corruption case. District Judge Abigail Aragon on Friday ordered ex-Mayor Tonita Gurule-Giron to publicly apologize and write letters of apology to city employees and contractors affected by her interfering in city contracts to benefit her boyfriend. Aragon also sentenced Gurule-Giron to 18 months probation and ordered her to complete 40 hours of community service and pay $1,000 in restitution. A jury in May convicted Gurole-Giron of felony charges of violating ethical principles of service and of soliciting or receiving illegal kickbacks.