Crews find stranded hiker on Mt Cristo Rey; hiker not injured

UPDATE: 6:43 p.m.: Sunland Park Fire crews report the stranded hiker was found, evaluated and released. According to officials the hiker was off-trail and located by a CBP K9 search team.

The hiker did not appear to have any injuries.

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Sunland Park Fire crews are searching for a stranded hiker on Mt Cristo Rey.

The extent of the hiker's injuries are not known.

Crews are riding to the tops using ATVs.

