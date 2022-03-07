Gadsden ISD hosting job fair for various positions in the district

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico - Time to get those resumes updated if you are currently looking to change careers. Gadsden Independent School District is holding an "On the spot interview Job Fair" March 10 from 3 to 6 p.m.

They have various opportunities in their custodial, maintenance, nutrition program, and for substitute teachers.

The salary is $15 per hour. Applicants are asked to bring a resume and a high school diploma or GED certificate.

The job fair will be in person at the Gadsden Middle School Cafeteria at 1301 W. Washington St.

For more information applicants can visit GISD website at www.gisd.k12.nm.us or contact GISD Human Resrouces at (575) 882-6235 for assistance.