According to sources Mike Peake has been released from the hospital

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - KVIA has learned through sources close to NMSU that Mike Peake has been released from the hospital. New mexico state university coaches are accused of holding onto the gun that a basketball player allegedly used to shoot and kill a university of New Mexico student. That's according to the ABC affiliate in Albuquerque, KOAT. The report late last night says coaches haven't been cooperating with police investigation.

The KOAT report broke yesterday as NMSU basketball was playing at the Pan Am against Simon Fraiser University. The initial shooting happened at UNM hours before the team was set to play each other a few weeks ago. Police say Travis and a group of friends lured peake to the campus, then attacked him.

Police say Travis shot Peake in the leg and Peake shot back, striking and killing Travis.

According to court documents, it was all to get revenge after a fight had broken out.