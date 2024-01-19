Skip to Content
New Mexico

Gadsden High School still experiencing yellow water

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Gadsden high school is still seeing yellow water this morning, GISD Superintendent confirmed.

Superintendent Travis Dempsey confirmed the discolored water Friday morning after a water issue was reported at the school on Thursday.

Students have been asked not to drink from water fountains. Outside water has been brought in for students to drink.

ABC-7 is working to learn more about how the water issues are impacting students and staff day to day.

