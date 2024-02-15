29 Dona Ana County couples marry on Valentine’s Day

DONA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Dona Ana County Clerk married 29 couples during its annual Romance at the Rotunda event. The office explained that several couples married at the same time in the county's rotunda. Officials say they pulled passersby to witness some ceremonies, while family and friends witnessed others.

"Chief Deputy County Clerk Caroline Zamora, Deputy Clerk Brandi Delgado and Probate Judge Judith Ann Baca officiated the marriages," county officials explained in a news release Thursday.

The county provided treats and photos at the Government Center for each couple.

"Sharing the experience with loving couples and families is lovely and one of my favorite days of the year," said Caroline Zamora, Chief Deputy County Clerk. "I want to thank our Clerk's Office staff for their work to make this event a success. We have a wonderful and talented team at the Clerk's Office."

The clerk's office congratulates each couple that participated in this year's event.