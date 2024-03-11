Rep. Gabe Vasquez claims he secured $13.3 million for New Mexico projects, mostly not in the Borderland
EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.-02) claims he secured $13.3 million for about a dozen projects across New Mexico. ABC-7 was not able to independently verify the congressman's claims. Vasquez says the projects will boost public safety, bring new jobs, support families, and improve wastewater systems.
Vasquez claims to have secured funding for the following programs:
- New Mexico Department of Public Safety’s Communication Improvement Project across New Mexico- $800,000
- Fire Protection Vehicle Acquisition Project in Isleta Pueblo- $900,000
- Lift Up Las Cruces Project in Las Cruces- $1,000,000
- Luna Mobile Command Unit in Luna County- $500,000
- Grant County I-10 Improvement Project in Grant County- $500,000
- Bayard for Wastewater Systems Improvement Project in Bayard- $959,752
- Double Eagle Waterline Replacement Project in Carlsbad- $959,752
- Columbus Wastewater Improvement Project in Columbus- $500,000
- Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces Renovation Project in Las Cruces- $1,466,279
- Gila Community Center Improvement Project in Silver City- $400,000
- Hatch Food Pantry Project in Hatch- $300,000
- Lordsburg Community Center in Lordsburg- $500,000
“Since serving New Mexico in Congress, I’ve been fighting for our district’s fair share of funding,” argued Vasquez.