Rep. Gabe Vasquez claims he secured $13.3 million for New Mexico projects, mostly not in the Borderland

EL PASO, TX (KVIA) -- U.S. Representative Gabe Vasquez (D-N.M.-02) claims he secured $13.3 million for about a dozen projects across New Mexico. ABC-7 was not able to independently verify the congressman's claims. Vasquez says the projects will boost public safety, bring new jobs, support families, and improve wastewater systems.

Vasquez claims to have secured funding for the following programs:

New Mexico Department of Public Safety’s Communication Improvement Project across New Mexico- $800,000

Fire Protection Vehicle Acquisition Project in Isleta Pueblo- $900,000

Lift Up Las Cruces Project in Las Cruces- $1,000,000

Luna Mobile Command Unit in Luna County- $500,000

Grant County I-10 Improvement Project in Grant County- $500,000

Bayard for Wastewater Systems Improvement Project in Bayard- $959,752

Double Eagle Waterline Replacement Project in Carlsbad- $959,752

Columbus Wastewater Improvement Project in Columbus- $500,000

Boys and Girls Club of Las Cruces Renovation Project in Las Cruces- $1,466,279

Gila Community Center Improvement Project in Silver City- $400,000

Hatch Food Pantry Project in Hatch- $300,000

Lordsburg Community Center in Lordsburg- $500,000

“Since serving New Mexico in Congress, I’ve been fighting for our district’s fair share of funding,” argued Vasquez.