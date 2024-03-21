Las Cruces resident tells ABC-7 that he hasn’t received an electric bill in months due to new “Smart Meter”

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- ABC-7 spoke with Las Cruces resident Ken Brunot who says he hasn't received a bill from El Paso Electric since October.

Brunot said he has spoken with the electric company, and was told there is a billing issue for many people in the area due to the installation of "Smart Meters" and the issue is being worked on.

Brunot provided ABC-7 with documentation of his billing, and the Las Cruces Resident showed that he has been paying various amounts since the billing ended, to build up credit when the full bill becomes available.

Brunot stated he is concerned for others who have not been billed and may not be leaving any money aside to pay a larger lump sum.

ABC-7 has reached out to El Paso Electric and will be speaking with the company later Thursday afternoon.