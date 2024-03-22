Tickets on sale now for the Las Cruces Symphony’s “A Night at the Copacabana” Gala

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- “A Night at the Copacabana” hosted by The Las Cruces Symphony Orchestra Association will begin at 5:30 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2024, at the Hotel Encanto, located at 705 S. Telshor Blvd. The event is the symphony’s 2024 gala fundraiser. Tickets are $100 each and include a plated dinner prepared by the Hotel, live music by Pancho Romero and his band, latin dance instruction, games, prizes and a silent auction.

"Join us in a symphony of celebration as we mark 45 years of musical mastery in Las Cruces, New Mexico,” said LCSO Association Executive Director Carmen Rustenbeck.“ The association says you shoud prepare for a rhythmic extravaganza with tantalizing cuisine, live melodies, Latin dance rhythms, thrilling prizes, engaging games and spirited auctions. You can buy tickets to the gala at https://lascrucessymphony.com/