Person of interest being sought after by Las Cruces Police in deadly shooting

LAS CRUCES, NM (KVIA) -- A $1,000 dollar reward is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Las Cruces-Doña Ana County for information in identifying a person of interest in a shooting that left one man dead on February 15th.

ABC-7 previously reported the shooting that happened on 900 block of Graham St.

Police say that a the person of interest arrived at the home on Graham St. early Thursday, Feb. 15th as a passenger of a dark-blue Cadillac.

Investigators identified the driver of the vehicle as 29-year-old Jose "Joey" Antonio Juarez III.

They say that Juarez and the passenger got into a dispute with the 34-year-old man who was at the home.

During the argument, investigators say that at least one round was fired, striking Juarez who died at the scene.

They say the passenger of the Cadillac fled on foot. Surveillance captured images.

The 34-year-old man left to Mountain View Regional Medical Center with to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe that Juarez and the passenger were friends.

They ask anyone with information about who the person of interest is to call 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also provide information using the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, "P3 TIPS."