Seven people displaced in Las Cruces apartment complex fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- Seven people were displaced from their homes Sunday afternoon when a fire broke out at their apartment complex.

The fire started at the Willow Brook Mars Townhomes located on the 2200 block of Mars Avenue just before 3:00 p.m. Sunday, April 28, 2024.

"Firefighters pinpointed the fire to an attic. Using interior suppression techniques and roof ventilation, firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to adjacent homes," a spokesperson stated Monday. "The fire was brought under control within minutes."

No one was reported injured, officials say.

"The cause of the fire and damage estimates have yet to be determined," the spokesperson added.