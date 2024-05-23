CRRUA says fewer people are now reporting discolored water

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Camino Real Regional Authority (CRRUA) is now reporting a decrease in calls they've been receiving about discolored water.

CRRUA says calls about discolored water have been down by 75% since February.

In February, CRRUA says they received 28 calls about discolored water. That numbers dropped to 20 in March. In April, CRRUA says the number of calls reduced to 7.

CRRUA experienced a series of issues starting in December 2023 when a state agency found high levels of arsenic in the water and deficiencies in CRRUA's management of its arsenic treatment plant.