SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The judge overseeing the case against Alec Baldwin in the deadly Rust movie set shooting is denying a motion by the defense to dismiss the indictment against Baldwin.

First Judicial District Court Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer just announced her decision.

Baldwin is charged in the 2021 death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while on the set of the western movie Rust in northern New Mexico.