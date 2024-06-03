Northrise Drive and Rinconada Boulevard Lane Closures

El Paso, Texas (KVIA)-Rinconada Boulevard from Sonoma Ranch Boulevard to Northrise Drive will have a lane closure in the westbound lane. Additionally, Northrise Drive from Rinconada Boulevard to Cross Creek Road will have a lane closure in the eastbound lane.

These closures will begin Tuesday, June 4, 2024, and last approximately two weeks. Both locations will have lane closures to allow for roadway work.

Motorists follow all posted signs. The work and closure will not affect RoadRUNNER Transit or transit stops.

For information, call the Public Works Department/Construction Management at 575/528-3098. The TTY number is 575/541-2182.