NMSU names candidates being considered to lead the university

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- NMSU has named the people it is considering for the President position at the university. After a regular meeting on Monday, Aug. 19, NMSU narrowed down its nationwide search to these five individuals. WittKieffer is the firm that assisted in the search for the next President. Here are the five finalists:

Valerio Ferme, Ph.D., Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, University of Cincinnati Brian Haynes, Ph.D., Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs, University of California, Riverside Monica Lounsbery, Ph.D., Dean, College of Health and Human Services, California State University, Long Beach Neil MacKinnon, Ph.D. Professor, School of Public Health, Immediate Past Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, Augusta University Arsenio Romero, Ph.D., Secretary of Public Education, State of New Mexico

Regents Chair Ammu Devasthali says the next phase of the search will require candidates to visit NMSU in September to allow the community to hear from the candidates about their intentions in moving the institution forward. The schedule for the visits is expected to be released soon.

For more information, click here.