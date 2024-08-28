Skip to Content
New Mexico

New Mexico auditor investigating CRRUA

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The New Mexico Office of the State Auditor is investigating the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA) for fraud, waste, and abuse.

Residents in Sunland Park and Santa Teresa asked for the investigation, and had the New Mexico Environmental Law Center submit the request on their behalf.

On August 19, 2024, in response to the request, the state auditor told the community members that it had already launched an investigation into "any and all violations of environmental protection laws; consumer protection laws; the New Mexico Open Meetings Act; and waste, fraud, and abuse of state and federal funds"

CRRUA has recently faced controversy over issues with its water, including increased arsenic levels.

