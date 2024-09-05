Major human trafficking operation happening in New Mexico

By Cristiana Ramos

SANTA FE, New Mexico (KOAT) — Roughly 20 different agencies were involved in “Operation Disruption,” targeting human trafficking and organized crime in Dona Ana and Luna counties.

“The whole point here is raising awareness, get jurisdictions to work together like they did in this operation,” Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said in a news conference Tuesday.

The 12-day operation in August led to 91 rescues, 33 stash house busts, and 735 traffic stops, according to Bernalillo County District Attorney Sam Bregman.

“I want to make this very clear that our goal is to disrupt the cartels and let them know New Mexico is not open for business,” Bregman said.

New Mexico State Police, who led the operation, said the priority is saving migrant lives. NMSP Chief Troy Weisler said the operation focused on the southern areas of Santa Teresa.

“That’s where we have had a high number of migrant deaths,” he said.

“One female was in critical condition with an internal temperature of 105 degrees, and thanks to state police and Border Patrol, she is alive today,” Bregman said.

Juan Bernal, the Border Patrol interim deputy chief, also attended the conference and said because of the operation, they were able to help more people who were stranded in the desert.

“We have seen an 89% decrease in deaths, we have seen a 355% increase in rescues, and we have seen a 28% increase in encounters and a 47% decrease in got-aways,” Bernal said.

Bregman said operations like these will also combat crime in other cities throughout the state. Grisham added hiring more resources and getting new legislation passed are efforts they will continue to push.

