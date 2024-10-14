CRRUA, New Mexico Environment Department disagree on new arsenic level tests

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- New New Mexico Environment Department (NMED) test results showed arsenic levels higher than the federal limit in water controlled by the Camino Real Regional Utility Authority (CRRUA). CRRUA, however, contests that is actually passed NMED's third quarter arsenic tests.

Customers will be getting a letter from CRRUA soon, outlining the violation and CRRUA's defense.

"The wording in the letter CRRUA customers will receive states that water samples taken from the Industrial Park Arsenic TP and Sunland Park Arsenic TP for the third quarter of 2024 (July - September) exceeded the federal limit for arsenic," a CRRUA spokesperson explained Monday. "However, that is based on the RAA that included results from previous consecutive quarters. It is not based solely on the results of the tests NMED conducted from samples taken July 30, 2024, which CRRUA passed."

CRRUA says that right now it is treating for arsenic and producing water with arsenic levels below the federal standard at its Industrial Park Arsenic Treatment Plant and its Sunland Park Arsenic Treatment Plant.

"CRRUA has passed 15 arsenic tests since January 24, 2024, including its voluntary monthly test for October 2024, as verified by an NMED certified independent water testing laboratory," the CRRUA spokesperson added.