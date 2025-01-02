Ruidoso elk gets head stuck in metal chair

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Ruidoso Police Department says New Mexico Game and Fish has evaluated an elk spotted with its head stuck in a chair.

Ruidoso PD says that the agency has determined that the elk is able to move, eat, and drink while stuck.

"Game and Fish gave the elk a chance to free itself before putting it through the stress of capture," Ruidoso PD officials said on Facebook. "There have been no recent sightings of the elk still wearing a chair."

PD says Game and Fish officials are hopeful the elk was able to remove its head from the chair, but are still working to confirm its status. Officials will "take additional action" if needed.

Ruidoso PD asks that anyone who spots the elk or finds the chair contact New Mexico Game and Fish.