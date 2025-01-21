Two hikers rescued from Organ Mountains in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) -- The Las Cruces Fire Department Technical Rescue Team and Mesilla Valley Search and Rescue, Organ Search and Rescue, New Mexico State Police, and Bureau of Land Management helped two disoriented hikers off the Organ Mountains Sunday evening.

The LCFD team was first called out at 8:30 PM after receiving reports of two hikers lost in the Dripping Springs area.

Temperatures were dropping rapidly, officials say, meaning the team had to work quickly to remove the hikers from the mountain. They were recovered by 3 AM.

No one was reported injured.