Five people helped by Las Cruces Firefighters after house fire

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KVIA) - The Las Cruces Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 500 block of Second Street Friday afternoon.

Two men, two women and a child were helped by firefighters away from the burning structure.

Fire crews reported heavy fire coming from the house when they arrived at about 4:30 p.m. and were able to put the fire under control in less than half an hour.

Two of the residents received burns and were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The cause of the fire and an estimated loss are under investigation. The fire did cause heavy fire and smoke damage.

Members of the Red Cross are helping the residents to secure temporary accommodations.