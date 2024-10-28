Blue Front Fire: New wildfire burning near Ruidoso 0% contained

Update (11:54 AM): The Hotshot Wake Up posted a picture of smoke coming from the Blue Front Fire this morning on social media today.

New Start, New Mexico: The Blue Front Fire which started in the Blue 2/South Fork burn scar earlier this morning outside Ruidoso, NM. #wildfire #nmfire #nmwx

Resources including Smokey Bear Hotshots are responding with multiple engines, Bonito Fire Department, Ruidoso Office of… pic.twitter.com/tozlUh2NgL — The Hotshot Wake Up (@HotshotWake) October 28, 2024

Update (11:50 AM): The Village of Ruidoso says the fire was first detected on the Smokey Bear Ranger District today. Crews are now arriving on scene and air support will soon be there.

The Lincoln National Forest Public Affairs Officer says the cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.

The fire is currently 0% contained.

The Blue Front Fire was detected on the Smokey Bear Ranger District on 10.28.24. Crews arriving on scene, air support will be utilized. Tactics = full-suppression.⁰⁰Update provided by the Lincoln National Forest Public Affairs Officer. pic.twitter.com/stEHMJC0gu — Village of Ruidoso (@VillageRuidoso) October 28, 2024

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A new wildfire just started near Ruidoso, New Mexico. Officials are calling the blaze the Blue Front Fire.

Ruidoso dealt with two disastrous wildfires this summer, which burned many acres, including in the village.

Officials describe the wildfire as a "grass fire" on the Blue Front Ridge, which started in a burn scar left by a previous blaze.

Monday, October 28, 2024 @ 10:54 AM



The Blue Front Fire is now estimated to be at 10-15 acres. More crews are en route to the location and a helicopter has been ordered. The Lincoln National Forest PIO has set up an incident on InciWeb: https://t.co/ZsDsRpkhAd — Village of Ruidoso (@VillageRuidoso) October 28, 2024

The Village of Ruidoso posted about the new wildfire today on social media. Officials say the fire currently does not threaten any structures or human life. They add that crews and resources are en route.

A grass fire (Blue Front Ridge Fire) has started in the Blue 2/South Fork burn scar. Currently, it does not threaten structures or human safety. Crews and resources are en route and responding.



More information: https://t.co/GAccibiHtL? pic.twitter.com/mrVN7Bi1Rv — Village of Ruidoso (@VillageRuidoso) October 28, 2024

"The Blue Front Fire is now estimated to be at 10-15 acres. More crews are en route to the location and a helicopter has been ordered," village officials posted on social media a few minutes ago.