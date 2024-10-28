Skip to Content
Ruidoso Wildfires

Blue Front Fire: New wildfire burning near Ruidoso 0% contained

Village of Ruidoso via X
Updated
today at 12:02 PM
Published 11:46 AM

Update (11:54 AM): The Hotshot Wake Up posted a picture of smoke coming from the Blue Front Fire this morning on social media today.

Update (11:50 AM): The Village of Ruidoso says the fire was first detected on the Smokey Bear Ranger District today. Crews are now arriving on scene and air support will soon be there.

The Lincoln National Forest Public Affairs Officer says the cause of the fire is unknown and currently under investigation.

The fire is currently 0% contained.

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (KVIA) -- A new wildfire just started near Ruidoso, New Mexico. Officials are calling the blaze the Blue Front Fire.

Ruidoso dealt with two disastrous wildfires this summer, which burned many acres, including in the village.

Officials describe the wildfire as a "grass fire" on the Blue Front Ridge, which started in a burn scar left by a previous blaze.

The Village of Ruidoso posted about the new wildfire today on social media. Officials say the fire currently does not threaten any structures or human life. They add that crews and resources are en route.

"The Blue Front Fire is now estimated to be at 10-15 acres. More crews are en route to the location and a helicopter has been ordered," village officials posted on social media a few minutes ago.

