Watch LIVE at 6 PM: Texas Together – A Coronavirus Conversation

Texas

DALLAS, Texas -- The coronavirus pandemic has disrupted the lives of many Texans. "Texas Together: A Coronavirus Conversation" will bring together experts from across the state to discuss your questions and concerns.

On Thursday from 6 to 7 p.m. Mountain time, ABC-7 joins a group of other TV stations across Texas to live-stream this one-hour special online.

The goal of the one-hour special "Texas Together" is to focus on the significant issues Texans are facing as coronavirus -- and our response to it -- impacts all facets of our lives.

Among the topics we'll discuss are personal finance, strategies for working from home, business economy, and mental health. The goal of this special conversation is to get strategic, actionable advice from professionals who have made their careers in these areas of expertise.

Guests include:

Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks and star of ABC's 'Shark Tank'

Diane Swonk, economist

Philip Kendall, vice president at Charles Schwab

Sara Koprowski, executive director of curriculum and instruction for Keller ISD in north Texas

Sandy Jones, professional organizer

Additionally, Ed Serna, executive director of the Texas Workforce Commission, will join the conversation to answer questions about unemployment in Texas after the release of new data.

The special also will include a message from Gov. Greg Abbott about the latest on the state's effort to fight the virus.

And epidemiologist Dr. John Carlo will provide new context about the coronavirus and what's next as it spreads.

The audiences will have the opportunity to have their questions answered throughout the hour by submitting questions via text message.