2 Fort Hood soldiers among 9 arrested in Texas child prostitution sting

Texas

KILLEEN, Texas — Killeen police have arrested 9 people, including at least two Fort Hood soldiers, during a two-day child prostitution sting, according to ABC affiliate KXXV.

It was joint effort by the Killeen Police Department Special Victim’s Unit in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety Human Trafficking Program.

Authorities said the overall goal of the operation was to locate and arrest those who were willing to make overt efforts to pay kids to engage in sexual acts.

During this operation, police said the nine suspects all contacted officers through various social media platforms and made agreements for sexual acts with girls they believed were 15 or 16 years of age.

These agreements were for fees that included money, drugs, and/or alcohol, police said.

The nine men, including those in the military, were arrested by police without incident when they arrived at a pre-determined location.

In addition to filing seven felony prostitution charges and two misdemeanor prostitution charges, authorities said two guns were also confiscated.

The men arrested were identified as Anthony Xavier Antwon, 25, of Fort Hood, felony prostitution under 18; Javier Perez, 40, of Austin, felony prostitution under 18; Brian Harley Flynn, 21, of Temple, felony prostitution under 18; Brandon Anthony Lee, 25, of Killeen, felony prostitution under 18; Dustin Edward Johnson, 42, of Lott, felony prostitution under 18; Timmy Jones Jr., 30, of Fort Hood, felony prostitution under 18; Shaun Paul Moore, 39, of Kempner, felony prostitution under 18; Rakeem Jamal Nelson, 28, of Killeen, Class A prostitution; and Pierre Jean, 32, of Killeen, Class A prostitution.