San Antonio teen shot by police while eating a hamburger in his car released from hospital

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- The teen shot by a San Antonio Police Officer while eating a hamburger has been released from the hospital after weeks of treatment.

Police say 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by 27-year-old rookie Officer James Brennand while in a fast food parking lot. Brennand said he thought Cantu's car was stolen.

Cantu's family said he was shot at least four times before being arrested and handcuffed while bleeding on the ground.

Brennand, who was on the force for seven months, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and is currently out on bond.

Cantu was in the hospital for nearly two months.