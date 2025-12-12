Abundant Church to hold toy and food drive

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- Today volunteers for Abundant Church gathered to pack thousands of toys and assemble food boxes.

The church will be handing out these toys and food boxes to people of the San Elizario community tomorrow.

This is the 10th year the church has hosted this event, and according to the church, about 200 people volunteered today to prepare for tomorrow's event.

The church plans to distribute 1000 food boxes and 3000 toys for the children, 10 and under.

"We love coming here we love the people here and so we're excited tomorrow to see all these kids get toys." Charles Neiman, Senor Pastor at Abundant Church, said. "One of the great things we do is we let the kids pick the toys we don't just hand them toys we let them pick them."

If you are interested, this will be taking place at San Elizario ISD Support Services starting at 9 a.m. tomorrow.