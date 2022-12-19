TCU’s Sonny Dykes is The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading team to the College Football Playoff
NEW YORK (AP) — TCU’s Sonny Dykes is The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading team to the College Football Playoff.
NEW YORK (AP) — TCU’s Sonny Dykes is The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading team to the College Football Playoff.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.