Hurts out, Goedert in as Eagles visit NFC East rival Cowboys

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Quarterback Jalen Hurts is out with a sprained throwing shoulder, and tight end Dallas Goedert is active as Philadelphia tries to clinch the top seed in the NFC in a visit to Dallas.

Gardner Minshew is set for his first start of the season Saturday for the Eagles, who can wrap up home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs with a victory.

Philadelphia also can win the NFC East by beating the defending division champs. Dallas will be without linebacker Leighton Vander Esch, who injured his neck in last week’s loss to Jacksonville.

Receiver T.Y. Hilton will make his Dallas debut less than two weeks after signing as a free agent. He has been unsigned since a 10-year run with Indianapolis ended.

Hurts had already been ruled out after injuring his right shoulder in last week’s victory over Chicago.

The absence of Hurts means the starting quarterbacks won’t face each other in the regular season for these playoff-bound teams. Dallas’ Dak Prescott missed the Eagles’ 26-17 victory in Week 6 with a broken thumb on his throwing (right) hand.

Minshew’s previous start for Philadelphia was a meaningless regular-season finale last season against the Cowboys with both teams headed for the playoffs.

The other start for Minshew last season came when Hurts was injured, and he threw two touchdown passes to Goedert in a 33-18 victory over the New York Jets.

Goedert, who had 105 yards receiving against the Jets last season, has missed the past five games with a shoulder injury.

