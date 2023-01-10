Most popular boy names in the 90s in Texas
Canva
Most popular boy names in the 90s in Texas
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.
Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.
You may also like: Most popular boy names in the 70s in Texas
Canva
#50. Victor
Victor is a name of Latin origin meaning “winner or conqueror”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,524
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,618 (#91 most common name, -29.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #93
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,904
Canva
#49. Jason
Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,648
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,535 (#73 most common name, -16.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #45
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706
Tomsickova Tatyana // Shutterstock
#48. Alejandro
Alejandro is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,816
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,552 (#72 most common name, -18.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #108
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 34,879
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#47. Cameron
Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,929
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,293 (#96 most common name, -38.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #46
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128
Canva
#46. Jorge
Jorge is a name of Spanish origin meaning “farmer”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,185
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,633 (#90 most common name, -35.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #117
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 32,535
You may also like: Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Texas
noBorders – Brayden Howie // Shutterstock
#45. Benjamin
Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,392
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,244 (#22 most common name, +52.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #30
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912
Thammasak Lek // Shutterstock
#44. Mark
Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,399
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,350 (#176 most common name, -68.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #48
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,796
Canva
#43. Nathan
Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,411
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,355 (#29 most common name, +39.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #39
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309
Mallmo // Shutterstock
#42. Richard
Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,445
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,651 (#159 most common name, -64.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #41
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861
MIA Studio // Shutterstock
#41. Miguel
Miguel is a name of Spanish origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,722
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,594 (#69 most common name, -27.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #94
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,762
You may also like: Highest rated beer in Texas
Anna Grigorjeva // Shutterstock
#40. Kyle
Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,839
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,969 (#213 most common name, -74.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #24
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198
Canva
#39. Adrian
Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,854
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,263 (#31 most common name, +30.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #92
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 41,827
Irisska // Shutterstock
#38. Dylan
Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,864
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,650 (#25 most common name, +35.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #34
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062
Yulia Sribna // Shutterstock
#37. Thomas
Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,981
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,959 (#80 most common name, -37.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #26
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603
Olesia Bilkei // Shutterstock
#36. Steven
Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,090
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,495 (#168 most common name, -69.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #35
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095
You may also like: See how much delivery drivers in Texas make
Vasiuk Iryna // Shutterstock
#35. Samuel
Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,243
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,216 (#32 most common name, +10.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #33
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#34. Carlos
Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,333
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,566 (#52 most common name, -18.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #71
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,012
Canva
#33. Jordan
Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,632
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,006 (#58 most common name, -27.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #28
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
#32. Alexander
Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,027
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,779 (#12 most common name, +37.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #23
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922
Canva
#31. Cody
Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,754
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,461 (#271 most common name, -86.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #27
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472
You may also like: Most valuable crops grown in Texas
Lopolo // Shutterstock
#30. Kevin
Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,789
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,550 (#60 most common name, -39.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #25
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195
Oksana Kuzmina // Shutterstock
#29. Eric
Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,192
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,593 (#117 most common name, -67.9% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #29
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220
Canva
#28. Austin
Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,754
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,453 (#74 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #22
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120
Canva
#27. Jesus
Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,788
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,649 (#43 most common name, -26.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #79
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 48,848
Shutterstock
#26. Aaron
Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,888
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,733 (#37 most common name, -18.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #31
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355
You may also like: Best public high schools in Texas
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#25. Luis
Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,098
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,775 (#42 most common name, -27.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #57
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 64,540
Canva
#24. Christian
Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,033
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,595 (#26 most common name, -18.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #32
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036
Adrie Molco // Shutterstock
#23. Anthony
Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,174
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,098 (#18 most common name, -8.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #19
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192
Andy Dean Photography // Shutterstock
#22. Tyler
Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,268
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,876 (#109 most common name, -70.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #9
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292
Canva
#21. Nicholas
Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,581
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,322 (#77 most common name, -60.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #6
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308
You may also like: Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Texas
Canva
#20. Zachary
Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,356
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,007 (#106 most common name, -72.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #16
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268
Canva
#19. Ryan
Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,740
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,907 (#49 most common name, -46.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #14
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206
2p2play // Shutterstock
#18. William
William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,787
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,868 (#15 most common name, -13.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #18
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802
BaLL LunLa // Shutterstock
#17. Robert
Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,935
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,867 (#67 most common name, -60.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #20
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430
Elvira Koneva // Shutterstock
#16. Joseph
Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,134
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,101 (#34 most common name, -33.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #10
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696
You may also like: Best colleges in Texas
yifanjrb // Shutterstock
#15. Andrew
Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,818
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,168 (#33 most common name, -39.5% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #7
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884
Canva
#14. James
James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,106
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,362 (#21 most common name, -33.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #13
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#13. Justin
Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,200
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,254 (#97 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #17
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108
Canva
#12. Juan
Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,980
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,377 (#28 most common name, -42.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #52
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,752
Vasilyev Alexandr // Shutterstock
#11. Brandon
Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,337
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,524 (#61 most common name, -64.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #11
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398
You may also like: 17% of people live near toxic release facilities—here’s how it breaks down in Texas
wavebreakmedia // Shutterstock
#10. Jonathan
Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,992
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,058 (#35 most common name, -47.0% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #21
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464
Canva
#9. John
John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,588
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,849 (#36 most common name, -49.7% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #15
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101
Samuel Borges Photography // Shutterstock
#8. Daniel
Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 21,258
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,819 (#3 most common name, -25.6% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #8
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291
Minnikova Mariia // Shutterstock
#7. David
David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 21,948
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,404 (#8 most common name, -34.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #12
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651
Ramona Heim // Shutterstock
#6. Jacob
Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,101
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,274 (#2 most common name, -21.8% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #5
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377
You may also like: 14.3 percent of households in Texas receive food stamps
Gorynvd // Shutterstock
#5. Matthew
Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,992
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,220 (#9 most common name, -38.2% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #3
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#4. Joshua
Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 26,432
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,855 (#20 most common name, -55.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #4
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139
Canva
#3. Jose
Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 27,382
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,943 (#7 most common name, -45.4% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #37
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 118,861
Africa Studio // Shutterstock
#2. Christopher
Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 29,433
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,276 (#17 most common name, -58.3% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #2
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231
FamVeld // Shutterstock
#1. Michael
Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.
Texas
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 30,531
– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,401 (#13 most common name, -56.1% compared to the 90s)
National
– Rank: #1
– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360
You may also like: Counties with the lowest home prices in Texas