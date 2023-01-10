

Most popular boy names in the 90s in Texas

Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for boys in the 90s in Texas using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born.

Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a binary understanding of sex and gender. Stacker understands that names aren’t inherently gendered and will continue to look for opportunities in our coverage to demonstrate that.

#50. Victor

Victor is a name of Latin origin meaning “winner or conqueror”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,524

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,618 (#91 most common name, -29.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #93

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,904



#49. Jason

Jason is a name of Greek origin meaning “healer”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,648

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,535 (#73 most common name, -16.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #45

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 91,706



#48. Alejandro

Alejandro is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,816

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,552 (#72 most common name, -18.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #108

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 34,879



#47. Cameron

Cameron is a name of Gaelic origin meaning “crooked river”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 6,929

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,293 (#96 most common name, -38.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #46

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 81,128



#46. Jorge

Jorge is a name of Spanish origin meaning “farmer”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,185

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,633 (#90 most common name, -35.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #117

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 32,535

#45. Benjamin

Benjamin is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “son of my days”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,392

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,244 (#22 most common name, +52.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #30

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 133,912



#44. Mark

Mark is a name of Latin origin meaning “God of war”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,399

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,350 (#176 most common name, -68.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #48

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 75,796



#43. Nathan

Nathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “given”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,411

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,355 (#29 most common name, +39.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #39

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 107,309



#42. Richard

Richard is a name of German origin meaning “dominant ruler”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,445

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,651 (#159 most common name, -64.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #41

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 94,861



#41. Miguel

Miguel is a name of Spanish origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,722

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,594 (#69 most common name, -27.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #94

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 40,762

#40. Kyle

Kyle is a name of Scottish origin meaning “narrow strait”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,839

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,969 (#213 most common name, -74.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #24

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 180,198



#39. Adrian

Adrian is a name of Latin origin meaning “man of Adria”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,854

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,263 (#31 most common name, +30.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #92

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 41,827



#38. Dylan

Dylan is a name of Welsh origin meaning “son of the sea”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,864

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,650 (#25 most common name, +35.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #34

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 122,062



#37. Thomas

Thomas is a name of Greek origin meaning “twin”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 7,981

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,959 (#80 most common name, -37.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #26

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,603



#36. Steven

Steven is a name of Greek origin meaning “crown”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 8,090

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 2,495 (#168 most common name, -69.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #35

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 121,095

#35. Samuel

Samuel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “name of God”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,243

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,216 (#32 most common name, +10.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #33

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 125,562



#34. Carlos

Carlos is a name of Spanish origin meaning “free man”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,333

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,566 (#52 most common name, -18.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #71

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 55,012



#33. Jordan

Jordan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to flow down”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 9,632

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,006 (#58 most common name, -27.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #28

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 144,733



#32. Alexander

Alexander is a name of Greek origin meaning “defender of man”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,027

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,779 (#12 most common name, +37.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #23

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 183,922



#31. Cody

Cody is a name of English origin meaning “helpful”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,754

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 1,461 (#271 most common name, -86.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #27

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 146,472

#30. Kevin

Kevin is a name of Irish origin meaning “noble”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 10,789

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,550 (#60 most common name, -39.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #25

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 165,195



#29. Eric

Eric is a name of Norse origin meaning “sole ruler”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,192

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,593 (#117 most common name, -67.9% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #29

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 135,220



#28. Austin

Austin is a name of English origin meaning “magnificent”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,754

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,453 (#74 most common name, -53.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #22

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 190,120



#27. Jesus

Jesus is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to deliver”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,788

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,649 (#43 most common name, -26.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #79

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 48,848



#26. Aaron

Aaron is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “high mountain”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 11,888

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,733 (#37 most common name, -18.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #31

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 128,355

#25. Luis

Luis is a name of German origin meaning “famous warrior”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 12,098

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 8,775 (#42 most common name, -27.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #57

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 64,540



#24. Christian

Christian is a name of English origin meaning “follower Of Christ”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,033

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,595 (#26 most common name, -18.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #32

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 126,036



#23. Anthony

Anthony is a name of Latin origin meaning “praiseworthy”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,174

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,098 (#18 most common name, -8.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #19

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 216,192



#22. Tyler

Tyler is a name of English origin meaning “doorkeeper of an inn” or “owner of a tavern”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,268

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 3,876 (#109 most common name, -70.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #9

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 262,292



#21. Nicholas

Nicholas is a name of Greek origin meaning “victory of the people”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 13,581

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,322 (#77 most common name, -60.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #6

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 275,308

#20. Zachary

Zachary is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God remembers”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,356

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,007 (#106 most common name, -72.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #16

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 225,268



#19. Ryan

Ryan is a name of Irish origin meaning “little king” or “illustrious”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,740

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 7,907 (#49 most common name, -46.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #14

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 241,206



#18. William

William is a name of Germanic origin meaning “vehement protector”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,787

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,868 (#15 most common name, -13.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #18

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 217,802



#17. Robert

Robert is a name of Germanic origin meaning “fame” or “bright”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 14,935

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 5,867 (#67 most common name, -60.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #20

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 205,430



#16. Joseph

Joseph is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “he will add”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 15,134

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,101 (#34 most common name, -33.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #10

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 260,696

#15. Andrew

Andrew is a name of Greek origin meaning “brave”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 16,818

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,168 (#33 most common name, -39.5% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #7

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,884



#14. James

James is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “supplanter”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,106

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,362 (#21 most common name, -33.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #13

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 244,926



#13. Justin

Justin is a name of Latin origin meaning “righteous”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,200

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 4,254 (#97 most common name, -75.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #17

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 220,108



#12. Juan

Juan is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God is gracious”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 17,980

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,377 (#28 most common name, -42.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #52

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 70,752



#11. Brandon

Brandon is a name of English origin meaning “beacon hill” or “crow”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,337

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 6,524 (#61 most common name, -64.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #11

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 259,398

#10. Jonathan

Jonathan is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God has given”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 18,992

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 10,058 (#35 most common name, -47.0% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #21

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 197,464



#9. John

John is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Yahweh has been gracious”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 19,588

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 9,849 (#36 most common name, -49.7% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #15

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 240,101



#8. Daniel

Daniel is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God is my judge”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 21,258

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 15,819 (#3 most common name, -25.6% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #8

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 272,291



#7. David

David is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “beloved”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 21,948

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,404 (#8 most common name, -34.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #12

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 253,651



#6. Jacob

Jacob is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “to follow”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,101

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 17,274 (#2 most common name, -21.8% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #5

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 298,377

#5. Matthew

Matthew is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “Gift of Yahweh”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 22,992

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,220 (#9 most common name, -38.2% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #3

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 351,639



#4. Joshua

Joshua is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “God Is my salvation”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 26,432

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 11,855 (#20 most common name, -55.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #4

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 329,139



#3. Jose

Jose is a name of Spanish origin meaning “God will increase”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 27,382

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 14,943 (#7 most common name, -45.4% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #37

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 118,861



#2. Christopher

Christopher is a name of English origin meaning “Christ-bearer”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 29,433

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 12,276 (#17 most common name, -58.3% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #2

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 360,231



#1. Michael

Michael is a name of Hebrew origin meaning “who is like God?”.

Texas

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 30,531

– Babies from 2010 to 2019: 13,401 (#13 most common name, -56.1% compared to the 90s)

National

– Rank: #1

– Babies from 1990 to 1999: 462,360

